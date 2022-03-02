Disney's Encanto continues to keep a stronghold on the #1 position on Billboard's songs and albums charts, meaning that Kodak Black will need to settle for #2 next week following the release of his most recent full-length project, Back For Everything.

Experiencing somewhat of a career resurgence as people begin to turn around on him following the tremendous success of "Super Gremlin," Kodak Black is presently expected to debut within the Top 2 next week with his new album. Unfortunately, he will likely be blocked from a chart-topping debut though as Encanto continues to perform well.

As it stands, Kodak's new album Back For Everything is projected to move approximately 60,000 units in its first week out, including 5,000 pure sales. Comparatively, Encanto's soundtrack is set to move 82,000 copies this week.

Elsewhere in next week's Top 10 will be Gunna's DS4EVER, which is currently stationed at #4 in the projections. A bit lower, Kanye West's debut album College Dropout is actually out-performing his latest studio album, Donda. Following the release of the three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs, fans have been revisiting the album, which is projected to land at #15 with approximately 20,000 sales this week. Considering the album came out eighteen years ago, that's a pretty astonishing feat.

Screenshot via HitsDailyDouble



Screenshot via HitsDailyDouble

