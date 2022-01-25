Florida-based rapper Kodak Black is back on the charts with "Super Gremlin," his latest hit single. The song was released late last year as part of a compilation album from Syko Bob and Snapkatt, two of Kodak's artists. A trio of solo songs from the rapper appeared on the project, but "Super Gremlin" is the one that fans flocked to.

While it took a few weeks for the single to eventually gain traction, it's officially one of Kodak's most popular songs ever. With over 65 million streams on Spotify and 74 million views on YouTube, "Super Gremlin" reached a new peak of #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, threatening to take the top spot from Adele in the coming weeks.

As the world enjoys his recent creative output, Kodak celebrated the success of the single being certified platinum after only two months, sharing pictures of his Maybach and saying, "Super Gremlin Went Platinum In 2 Months, Shout-out To Everybody Who Was Rockin From The Jump & Everybody Else Who Got On The Wave Late It’s Ok!!! Kuz Guess What? You Found Yo Way & That’s All That Matter Kuz We Here To Stay & Pressha Must B Applied.... Now Do Me A Favor & Send Da Other Recent Songs I Dropped Gold & Platinum Too, #KillinTheRats #Senseless #ZLookJamaican #FeelinPeachy #HalloweenBillKill & Everything Else."

He signed off by telling his fans that an album is in the works, saying, "Hey I Love Y’all #AlbumComingSoon."

Congratulations to Kodak Black on going platinum with "Super Gremlin". Watch the video below.



