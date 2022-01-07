Florida rapper Kodak Black may be without his best friend for a while. Fort Lauderdale-based rapper Syko Bob, whose real name is Jamal Cambrel Smart, was arrested on multiple charges this week, and he is due in court later this month. The rapper is famously best friends with Kodak Black, working closely together for the last few years.

According to jail records, the 28-year-old was hit with five charges on Wednesday (January 5), including driving under the influence, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a weapon by a felon.





His arrest comes less than a year after he was injured in a drive-by shooting back in April 2021. Syko Bob is due in court on January 27 and January 31.

According to his activity on social media, Syko Bob is already out of jail. He responded to a fan who asked him if he was locked up, saying, "Naw in ya mama guts."

Check out a log of the rapper's charges below and let us know what you think of his arrest. We will continue to keep you updated on all of the latest news surrounding Syko Bob's arrest, including his court hearings this month.



