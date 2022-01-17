Florida rapper Kodak Black opened a flashy new gift during a recent performance this weekend, showing off his latest chain, which perfectly represents his new hit song, "Super Gremlin." He debuted the new piece during his concert shortly after his jeweler flew all the way from New York to hand it off himself.

The new chain comes from TraxNYC, where one of Kodak's producers regularly shops. According to Trax, Kodak's producer messaged him about the "Super Gremlin" piece, which he saw online, and made sure to reserve for the rapper. The custom, glow-in-the-dark chain was finished fairly quickly by the Trax team -- the only difficult part was getting somebody out to Kodak's concert on such short notice to make the gift official.

In videos shared by the jeweler, Kodak looks to be overjoyed about the new pick-up. It's the perfect way to celebrate yet another successful single for the 24-year-old's peak at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Super Gremlin."

This comes after a dramatic weekend for Kodak, which included the rapper running out of gas while driving on the highway. Read more about that here.

Take a look at his new chain below and let us know what you think. Does it complement his set nicely?



