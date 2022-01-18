Two of the biggest hip-hop songs in the country have successfully crossed over into the mainstream, popping up in this week's Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. After cracking the Top 10 last week, Kodak Black has peaked once again with "Super Gremlin." And Gunna also debuted one of his new songs in the Top 10, making a strong impact with "Pushin P" featuring Future and Young Thug.

This week's Hot 100 update came a little later than usual because of the close race for this week's #1 album and the first few songs on the chart make a lot of sense. Adele's "Easy On Me" remains at #1 for a ninth week, followed closely by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay." The rap songs start appearing at #6, with Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" rising four spots for a new peak. Gunna's "Pushin P" campaign on social media paid off exponentially as the song debuted one spot below at #7. It marks Gunna's third Top 10 hit on the chart.

The two records have been huge for Kodak and Gunna, respectively, who continue to be at the very top of their games to start off 2022. Do you think "Super Gremlin" and "Pushin P" will live long lives on the chart?

Listen to both songs below and let us know how high you think they will end up.