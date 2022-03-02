Following the release of the new three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs, fans have been revisiting Kanye West's older catalog, resulting in a huge sales jump for the Chicago native's debut album. College Dropout was released in 2004 but it is having its biggest sales week in a while, moving approximately 20,000 units in the last seven days and out-performing Ye's most recent album, Donda.

As he continues to be the most talked-about artist in the country and one of the most-streamed artists in the world, Ye's debut album College Dropout is breathing new life as it is currently slated to end up at #15 on next week's Billboard album charts. The album is presently neck-and-neck with The Weeknd's Dawn FM, Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version), and Lil Baby's My Turn, which are all pulling the same kind of numbers this week.



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Of course, the resurgence of this album is almost single-handedly attributed to the release of jeen-yuhs, which documents Kanye's early career, going into the studio with the living legend as he worked on College Dropout and other albums.

There are also reports that Late Registration is experiencing a sales boom this week but exact numbers were not released since it is currently not slated for a Top 20 appearance.

What do you think of Kanye West's College Dropout doing these kinds of numbers eighteen years later? Let us know in the comments. Check out the chart projections below, via HitsDailyDouble.



Screenshot via HitsDailyDouble

[via]