After six long years, Bobby Shmurda finally came home yesterday. It's a moment that hip-hop has been anticipating, even after a few moments of false hope. Shmurda left just as he was about to blow up but clearly, the energy was never lost. He was picked up byQuavo who arrived in a private jet with a couple of racks before enjoying a homecooked meal cheffed up by Mama Shmurda.

Many began paying tribute to Bobby. "Big Blood" Chris Brown shared a massive salute on his IG story to Shmurda. 21 Savage celebrated the Brooklyn rapper's release, as well. But it's the New York Knicks that made a grand statement after Shmurda came home. Plastering the iconic photo of the rapper wearing a Knicks hat in the "Hot N***a" music video in front of Penn Station, they shared a welcome home message to the rapper.

It seems like Bobby wasn't wasting any time after his release. He apparently paid a visit to Ice Box to get himself some new jewelry before linking up with Rowdy Rebel and the crew for his welcome home celebration.

In a matter of hours, Bobby's Instagram following skyrocketed by a few million. Before he came out, his account was sitting at 900K before shooting upwards of 3.2M and counting.

Welcome home, Bobby! We're excited to hear what he has coming.