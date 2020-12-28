King Von's nephew received a very realistic looking toy gun for Christmas this year, and fans of the late rapper are chiming in on social media, voicing their frustration at why the rapper's sister bought a replica Glock, calling her out for her alleged poor choice.

After King Von was a victim of gun violence this year, losing his life after a reported fight with Quando Rondo in Atlanta, the rapper's family mourned publicly, especially his sister, who exposed the alleged mortician who leaked photos of the rapper's dead body. Kayla's kids, as well as Von's own children, have been supported since the death of the Chicago storyteller, with many, including 21 Savage, showing their love and generosity with meaningful contributions and gifts.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

For Christmas this year, Kayla ended up getting a toy gun for her son, who showed off how he uses the Glock in a video posted to social media. "I didn't know he knew this much," wrote Kayla on her story. "Von use to teach him. I use to just turn my head."

People are getting at Von's sister for buying him such a realistic replica gun, telling her that this is bound to lead to an ugly situation in the future. Kayla can make her own decisions, but people are definitely pissed, commenting, "Handing King Von’s 6 YO nephew a glock is plain stupid" and "That video of kingvonnephew is scary".

