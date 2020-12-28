toy gun
- SportsJa Morant Proved Gun Was Fake After Second Livestream IncidentNew video evidence has been released.By Ben Mock
- SportsJa Morant Toy Gun Claims Addressed By NBA CommissionerAdam Silver had the perfect response to the recent claims from Ja Morant's team.By Ben Mock
- SportsJa Morant's Gun Was Allegedly Fake But Suspension Still ExpectedMorant's camp has some bold new claims about his viral gun incident.By Ben Mock
- AnticsKing Von's Nephew Gets A Realistic Toy Gun For ChristmasKing Von's sister gets her son a realistic toy gun for Christmas, and people had a lot to say.By Alex Zidel