21 Savage is a stand-up guy. He's making sure that everybody in King Von's family is well taken care of after the rapper's shooting death this month, showing his loyalty by gifting Kayla, Von's sister, with a brand new car.

As you surely know, King Von was killed outside of an Atlanta nightclub earlier this month, breaking the hearts of the Chicago storyteller's fans, friends, family, and team. As they continue to mourn his loss, a bunch of Von's friends have been taking care of his family's needs and wants, with 21 Savage showing that he's a real one, copping a brand new 2021 Range Rover for Von's sister.

"2021 PAID FA," wrote Kayla on Instagram, holding up a bouquet of roses and revealing that 21 Savage bought the flowers and the car. "WITH 21 ROSES! NOBODY EVA BOUGHT ME ROSES ! I LOVE MY BIG BROTHER @21savage #REALN***AFRRRRR 4L."

This is a touching move from 21 Savage, who will clearly always take care of his own, as well as for those he cares about.

Shout out to 21 for this.

King Von's sister has been hurting tremendously since the passing of her brother. She, unfortunately, saw the pictures of Von's body laying on the autopsy table, which were allegedly leaked out by an Atlanta-area mortician. Kayla exposed the person responsible, posting their information on social media and urging the morgue to fire him.

Rest in peace, King Von.