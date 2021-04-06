Ever since the death of Chicago rapper King Von last November, many have been paying their respects to the slain emcee in their own ways — tribute posts, unique fashion choices and even tattoos by way of ex-girl Asian Doll are just some of the ways we've seen him honored. However, we've yet to see a whole King Von-themed birthday party.

Well, that's until a dedicated 6-year-old fan decided to change all that.

The toddler in question resides in Pittsburgh, and based off pics from the party it looks like they had a ball while paying their respects to someone who was expected to do a lot for the Chi-Town rap scene. The birthday girl imitated everything from Von's signature O Block chain to his highly-recognizable braids. The rest of her 'fit was extra dripped-out as well, which included an all-white combination of hair beads, a super clean G-SHOCK watch, GUCCI bandana à la Soulja Boy and a classic King Von concert tee that was fitting from all aspects. We're sure Von would've approved — just look at how him, 21 Savage, G Herbo and Metro Boomin went all out for 21's '70s-themed "Players Ball" Birthday Party last October (seen above)!

Now listen....before you go calling CPS on her parents for letting their child honor a "gangsta rapper" at her party, take a minute to think about who you were listening to at six! Sure, you can act like Kidz Bop was the only thing in your rotation, but we all know that DMX (praying for you still, king!) or another musician with heavy "Parental Advisory" vibes didn't help soundtrack your childhood. In short, let shorty rock!

Check out this 6-year-old's stylish tribute to King Von for her birthday party below, and let us know down below in the comment section if her parents should get a pat on the back or a slap on the head for this party idea. We say the former, but sound off with your thoughts: