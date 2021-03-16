Since the tragic passing of Chicago rapper King Von, the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Asian Doll, has been trying to keep his legacy alive by painting her body with reminders of the O'Block storyteller. On Tuesday, the rapper revealed that she already has four tattoos as a tribute to Von, including the large portrait on her hand, and she's planning on getting two more. In fact, one of the two will be on her before the end of the day.

Sharing some of her favorite good memories with King Von, the self-proclaimed Queen Von shared her immediate plans to get two more tattoos for her ex-boyfriend. "I got Von tatted 4 times today I’m finna make it 5," she tweeted. "Cause y’all ain’t nevaaaaa just take my boy like that." She broke down the placement of her numerous tattoos, pointing out one under her breast, two across her arm, and the large portrait on her hand. She revealed that she'll be getting the new pieces on her face and neck. "That’s gone make a total 6 times," she added. "Stop telling me what to do this is not a debate."

Asian Doll has received a lot of criticism for how heavy she's been repping King Von since his passing. However, what her haters fail to realize is that she and Von were in a happy committed relationship for months before breaking up. Asian says that they split up just days before Von's death.

We'll keep you posted on Asian Doll's new tattoos as she posts them.