Asian Doll is hurting. A week-and-a-half ago, she said her final goodbye to her ex-boyfriend King Von. She considers Von as her first "real" boyfriend, going through their ups and downs in the public eye. While they had their issues, at the end of the day, they exchanged a lot of love, which is clear in the photos and videos that Asian has been sharing on social media.

She has been criticized for her reaction to Von's death, specifically by the rapper's manager, who called her out for misspeaking his final words.

"Von last words was 'y'all let them n***as get up on me... stop crying y'all let them get me'," said Asian in a tweet following his death. Von's manager disputed that in an interview with DJ Akademiks, claiming that she told him that she spoke to a spiritual guide, who connected her to Von in the afterlife.

"The 'last words' that she's talking about is in a text message that I can show you," said Von's manager. "She's talking about she's talking to Von through her spiritual advisor from after death."



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Several days have passed since Asian Doll was called out by her ex-boyfriend's team. She has reactivated her social media accounts and continues to share memories with King Von. This week, she even revealed that she will be going to the tattoo parlor to get some new ink, dedicated to the late rapper.

"Iight let me go get Von tatted on my face," wrote Asian on Twitter.

It's unclear what she plans to get tattooed onto her face -- either the rapper's name, something that symbolizes their love, or something else.

Our condolences go out to Asian Doll, King Von's family, his team, his friends, and all of his fans. Rest in peace.