The rap game lost a real one this weekend. King Von was shot and killed at the age of 26 on Friday morning. The Chicago rapper's death came a week after the release of his new project, Welcome To O-Block. He was the face of the new wave of drill music coming out of Chicago. His detailed storytelling made him one of the most exciting new rappers in the game.

G Herbo was incredibly close to King Von. Not only are the two Chicago natives but they also hit the road together on the PTSD tour. Herbo shared a picture of himself and Von, reflecting on the memories they had while sharing his gratitude for being able to actually show love to the late rapper during his lifetime.

"SHIT FU AS HELL FOENEMM!! I WANNA SEE ALL MY NIGGAS GO FAR IN LIFE I WANNA SAY SO MUCH WIT SO LITTLE TO SAY... IMA JUST SAY LEGENDS NEVER DIE & REAL NIGGAS GONE LAST FOREVER! NIGGAS LIKE US WE DON’T EVEN DO THIS IG SHIT! IM JUST HAPPY I GOT TO SPREAD LOVE IN REAL LIFE," Herbo wrote before shouting out all of the cliques, hoods, and friends that have passed away or are locked up behind bars.

Yesterday, people announced that they had arrested and charged a suspect in Von's murder. Atlanta police charged 22-year-old Timothy Leeks in Von's murder after warrants were issued for his arrest.

We're keeping Von's friends and family in our thoughts during this difficult time.