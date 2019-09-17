Sometimes, honesty is the best policy. While the truth may hurt somebody's feelings, it's always better for them to hear it from someone they love then to realize they made a mistake afterwards. Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world and, as a result of her celebrity, she always needs to think twice about the outfits she wears to high-profile events. A mainstay at the annual Met Gala in New York City, Kardashian opted for a latex Thierry Mugler dress this year but if it were up to her sister Kourtney, the garment would have found its way onto a Halloween rack.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

"I was thinking about wearing this to your 40th birthday party," said Kim while showing off the outfit on the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to The Mirror, Kourtney came back with a laugh and an insult. "Are you coming as Nicki Minaj?" asked her sister, comparing the look to one of Minaj's famous latex get-ups. Kim was privately pretty enraged.

"I've been planning my Met look since last year, and she was so rude in front of the whole Mugler team...it's all super-embarrassing," she said. Do you think the jab was deserved?