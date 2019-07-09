Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala dress was one for the books. The customed designed piece was helmed by French designer Thierry Mugler, who made it appear as if water was dripping from Kim as she posed on the pink carpet. The illusion was complimented by a tight corset fit that had Kim undergo corset breathing lessons. While the look was surely impressive, the reality star recently revealed that it caused her unbearable pain.

"I have never felt pain like that in my life," Kim told The Wall Street Journal of the dress. "I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach."

After Kim made her carpet debut, people really thought that she underwent surgery to remove a rib, just to fit into the dress. "I don’t even know if that’s possible," Kim responded to crazy allegations.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When people criticized Kim for her synched waist, her trainer came to her defense letting the haters know that Kim works her ass off to get the body she has.

"I don't give a shit about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work that she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable," she wrote.