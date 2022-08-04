It's no secret Kim Kardashian's look is a crucial part of her brand. She recently modeled in lingerie in her company SKIMS' romance campaign. She often discusses skin care and promotes her skincare line Kim Exfoliator. Now, she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the ways she maintains her physique.

On Wednesday, Kim posted a picture of herself undergoing a stomach tightening treatment in an Instagram Story. "This is a game changer!!!" she wrote over the image of her stomach. "I did morpheous laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics." She was quick to note that the procedure is no walk in the park. "I think this is my fave laser but it's painful lol but worth it," she added.

Photo via @Kimkardashian IG

In another Story, Kardashian showed an analysis of her body fat percentage. Apparently, in May of 2021 the reality star had 25% body fat, and as of yesterday is down to 18.8%.

Kim recently attacked Instagram for the changes it's been making lately. "Make Instagram Instagram Again," read her post on the platform, with the additional caption reading, "(stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, Everyone." Her sister, Kylie Jenner, joined in the pleas, and a few days later Instagram buckled under the pressure of two of its most-followed users. Adam Mosseri, the head of the app, told Platformer he didn't regret the decision: "I'm glad we took a risk. If we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough."

Now Kim and Kylie can continue promoting their brands on IG to their hearts' content.

