Few people know Instagram like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The celebrities are two of the most-followed figures on the platform, and they are constantly making headlines simply based on what they post. Jenner, for example, caused a fury after sharing a picture of her and Travis Scott between their respective private jets.

Both Kim and Kylie used their massive followings to promote a common cause: bringing the old Insta back. They posted the same image, black text on a white background reading, "Make Instagram Instagram Again (stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, Everyone."

IG story from @kyliejenner

Kylie punctuated the plea with a "pleaseeeeeee," and Kim added, "Pretty please." Calls for Instagram to return to its old ways have increased as the platform has pushed its new feature, Reels, more and more. The feature is a clear copy of the short-form video content pushed by TikTok. It's not the first time IG has taken another platform's ideas. Similar call outs came when Instagram introduced Stories, a feature imitating one of its other rivals, Snapchat.

Since the sisters' Stories, the Change.org petition they referenced had less than 100,000 signatures. Now, it has over 140,000. The petition was started by photographer Tati Bruening. "We have TikTok for a reason," he wrote. "And let’s face it, the only reels uploaded are recycled TikToks and content that the world has already seen. What's innovative and unique about old stale content? Nothing!" On Tuesday morning, Instagram head Adam Mosseri doubled down on his commitment to Instagram's new direction. "I’m hearing a lot of concerns about right now about photos and how we’re shifting to video," he acknowledged, then continued, "That said, I need to be honest: I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we do nothing… So we’re gonna have to lean into that shift."

[via]