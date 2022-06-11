It's hard to keep up with the various pursuits of 41-year-old Kim Kardashian. From her reality show to her fashion, makeup, fragrance, and now skin care collections, it feels as though she has a new product on the way nearly every week.

For her SKIMS brand in particular, the socialite has been known to recruit friends (we've seen Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Rosalía all recently, just to name a few) to model for her, but for her latest (and perhaps sexiest) release, she opted to pose in the garments herself.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On Friday, June 10th, Kardashian uploaded a quick campaign video for her Romance collection, which is made of beautiful sheer chiffon material and comes in plenty of sensual silhouettes.

While the camera caught the mother of four posing in everything from a tiny black bra and panty set to an ash grey slip dress, her caption revealed that the collection will be made available this coming Monday, June 13th at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

When she's not promoting products of her own, Kardashian can mostly be found rocking Balenciaga.

Her eldest daughter, North, snapped photos of the reality star looking like a Barbie doll in an all-pink outfit from the brand earlier this week, and just a few days later, she freaked out some of her 317M followers in an all-black ensemble which she said made her feel like a ninja – check it out below, along with more photos from the SKIMS Romance shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian







