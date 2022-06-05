Kim Kardashian says that Pete Davidson once put pimple cream on her nose while she was sleeping. Kim recalled the incident during the latest episode of the family's series, The Kardashians, while speaking with her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

Describing Davidson as being "obsessed with skincare," Kim added that it's something they have in common and that he's “genuine” and “thoughtful.”



Paul Morigi / Getty Images

She told her sisters, “I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple and being like, ‘Oh my god, I have to get up and put pimple medicine on.'"

“One thing that we, like, seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skincare and dermatologists and literally beauty products,” the Skims founder said. “I fell asleep at 8:30. I was so tired. And I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away.”

Later in the same episode, Kim revealed that Davidson once tried to get her number from Megan Fox, before the two met on Saturday Night Live. Fox apparently told him it was “never going to happen.”

On Saturday, Davidson was spotted in Los Angeles holding Saint West's hand while out shopping with Kim.

