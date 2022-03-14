Kim Kardashian has entered the chat. After we watched Pete Davidson and Kanye West go publicly back-and-forth on social media yesterday afternoon, the socialite has hopped on Instagram to clear the air while sharing a word with the father of her children.

If you've been on Ye's Instagram page today (March 14th), you may have seen a blurry picture uploaded to his feed that shows three pins – his head, an alien head, and Kardashian's head – attached to a bag. "This was on my daughter's backpack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," the 44-year-old wrote.

"This is why I go so hard for my family, I am wired to protect my family at all costs as the priest of my home. Don't worry Northy, God is still alive," he concluded.

A few hours after West's picture was uploaded, his baby mama dropped by the comment section to clear the air. "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she wrote.





On Sunday, the Yeezy founder's feed was filled with videos of him expressing his frustrations over seeing his 8-year-old daughter on TikTok with her mother, alleging that Kim has been "keeping" North from him and preventing her from attending Sunday Service. Elsewhere in his posts, Ye shared that he was concerned about not choosing where his children go to school.

Thanks to a friend of Davidson's, we also got an up-close look at his text messages with the rapper, which included a shirtless selfie of the Saturday Night Live actor, allegedly in bed with Kardashian and an invitation from the recording artist to attend Sunday Service.





Read all that Kanye West and Skete Davidson had to say to each other here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on all the drama.

