Pete Davidson's recent antics have the online rumour mill turning in rapid force. As TMZ reports, a friend of the comedian's – Dave Sirius – shared text messages between him and Kanye West on his behalf, in which Davidson sent the rapper a photo of him shirtless, allegedly in bed with Kim Kardashian.

While the situation has the internet divided on whose side to take (and, of course, there are those people who are simply tired of hearing about the whole mess), some couldn't help but point out that the Staten Island native's behaviour lines up with an incident that's rumoured to have taken place between him, Mac Miller, and Ariana Grande a few years back when he was engaged to the vocalist.

Ye himself even reminded his Instagram followers about the alleged altercation a few weeks back, sharing a post that reads, "[Davidson] is said to have sent intimate photos with Ariana to Mac Miller, [as] a way to end the rapper's hopes of rekindling a relationship with her. Ariana discover this by Mac's relatives, and ended the relationship."

"NO COMMENT," the father of four wrote in the caption at the time. The post has since been deleted, and shortly after West shared it, Grande's brother, Frankie, spoke with TMZ directly about the rumours, shooting them down for the publication's cameras.

While some feel that the Saturday Night Live performer "confirmed he really did harass and bully Mac Miller and Ariana Grande" by having the text messages leaked, others think that bringing up with Circles hitmaker's name at this time is completely inappropriate.

