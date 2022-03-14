During the aftermath of Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, many spectators have spoken out on how inappropriate it is for the family to be airing out drama on social media, pointing out that in a few years, North West will be old enough to read and understand absolutely everything that has been written about her parents, including the threats that her father has made against Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On Monday morning, following another dramatic weekend where Ye prayed for his children to show up to Sunday Service on social media, Charlamagne Tha God started his Monday by suggesting that Ye is actually upset about the rumors surrounding Pete Davidson's manhood, which seems wild to consider. As we wait for Ye's comment on those claims, the music legend sent a message to his first-born child, North, on Instagram, sharing a picture of the pins on her backpack from last week, which show Kim, an alien face, and Ye.



Mark Boland/Getty Images

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," said Ye in his caption. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive."

This post arrives following Ye's alleged text message exchange with Pete Davidson this weekend, where Pete told the rapper that he was "in bed with your wife" and sent a selfie of himself giving the camera a peace sign.

What do you think about Ye's post for North? Let us know in the comments.



Screenshot via @kanyewest on Instagram