Kanye West might be upset that his ex-wife is moving on with somebody bigger than him -- not in fame and wealth, of course, or in physical size. Rather, the music legend is allegedly angry that his wife is dating somebody who has been rumored to have a larger-than-average sexual organ, according to Charlamagne Tha God on Monday morning's episode of The Breakfast Club.

Sending a message directly to Kanye West as Beyoncé's "Ego" plays in the background -- a song that Ye is actually featured on, which is seemingly about a man's large appendage -- Charlamagne hinted that Ye is upset about Pete's dick size.

"Speaking of big egos, Kanye West, remember when you called me last November? And we were yelling and screaming at each other, you told me what you were really mad about, king. You told me what is really bothering you in this situation," said Charlamagne. "That's why it's hard to take you serious when I see you rant because I know what's really bothering you. You know I know! You can fool people on social media, you can fool the general public, but you know I know. Let's just leave it at that for now. I have nothing else to say unless, Kanye, you want me to say more. Personally, I'ma just send you some healing energy. That's it, that's all."

DJ Envy chimed in to try and decipher the message, pointing out keywords and saying, "Keywords... Big ego, hard..."

Charlamagne denied saying anything of the sort before emphasizing his interest in Beyoncé's "Ego," repeating the lyrics, "It's too big! It's too wide!" In the song, Bey goes on to say, "It's too strong, it won't fit."



Clearly, Charlamagne is implying that Kanye called him to complain about Pete Davidson having a big penis. That rumor has been circulating for years since the comedian was romantically involved with singer Ariana Grande, who suggested that his member was over ten inches long on social media and in a music video.

What do you think about Ye supposedly being mad about his ex-wife's boyfriend's penis size? Let us know in the comments.



