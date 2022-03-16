Kim Kardashian appears to be fully over her ex-husband Kanye West, speaking lovingly about her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen Show. During her interview segment, Kim revealed that Pete has over three tattoos dedicated to her, and she also said that her current happiness is something she wants to hold on to forever.

Ellen started asking questions about Pete by showing the new pictures the couple shared this weekend, telling Kim that she has noticed a shift in her behavior, to which she replied, "I think it's just in life, no matter what it is. I encourage my friends and the people that I love to be happy and I went for it. I was like, you know what, I'm in my 40s, f*ck it. Just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I wanna hold onto that forever."



Robino Salvatore/Getty Images

Ellen proceeded to ask about Pete's tattoo dedication to Kim, which fans got a first glimpse of when he texted Kanye a shirtless photo of himself in bed to taunt him. Apparently, it's not even a tattoo -- it's a branding. Kim clarified, saying, "He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got. The 'Kim' one isn't a tattoo, it's actually a branding. Let me explain it. He wanted to do something that was really different because, the first tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute! Oh my god!' Second one, whatever, I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute!' But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

Kim didn't confirm how many tattoos Pete has for her but it sounds like he's got quite a few. From what Kim said, he definitely has more than three.

"The branding is my name," she continued. "The other ones are, like, cutesy things. I think my favorite one is [on his collarbone] and it says, 'My girl is a lawyer.' That one's really cute."

She went on to claim that since Pete is getting tattoos removed from his neck and arms, he wanted something that would be on his skin forever. That's why he decided to get branded with her name instead of getting it inked.

Do you think they will end up getting married? From the sounds of it, their relationship is more serious than any of us imagined. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.