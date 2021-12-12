Pete Davidson's life has been very noteworthy lately. After essentially luring Kim Kardashian away from Kanye West, Pete made even more noise by joining Miley Cyrus as a guest on Jimmy Fallon's show on Friday night (Dec. 10).

Pete and Miley seemed to get a long well, and they allegedly went to spend more time together after the show. This inspired fans to think they were now potentially an item, and Pete had neglected his current standing with Kim K.

During the Fallon show though, Pete spoke about how he and Miley got matching tattoos in 2017 because of a skit they did together on Saturday Night Live, and that he subsequently got the tattoo burned off: "(The tattoo artist) was so excited, and I had mine burned off and you (Miley) kept yours."

This coincides with what Pete has said recently about wanting to get all of his tattoos removed. He has 104 on his body, but explained to Life & Style magazine in November that he wants to get them burned off because he sometimes spends hours covering them off for acting roles: "It would be easier to get them burned off."

The reason he has so many is because he liked to substitute self-harm with getting tattoos in very emotional parts of his life. But, they have seemed to become a nuisance for him, leading to his desire to get them removed.

In the November interview, he also said that he expects all of his dozens of tattoos to be completely gone by age 30, as he is 28 currently: "I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this."

Do you think it is worth the trouble to have all those tattoos removed?

