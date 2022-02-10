Photos in this feature caused Kanye West to publicly declare once again that he wants his family back, but judging by Kim Kardashian's interview, that ship may have sailed. Ye and Kim's divorce hasn't left headlines since it was announced, but after she began dating Pete Davidson and West linked up with Julia Fox, things have kicked up a notch.

Despite any back and forths they may have had, Kim insisted in her interview with Vogue that she makes sure to speak kindly of Ye while with their children. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

When speaking about why she decided to end her marriage, Kim revealed that she had been unhappy for years.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," she said. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

In response to this cover story, Ye wrote, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."

