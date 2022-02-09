Julia Fox previously described herself as a "jealous" partner but in the last few months, she's been trying to evolve as a human, putting aside those feelings and simply taking things in stride. During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Uncut Gems actress spoke at length about her relationship with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and explained that she's not jealous that her boyfriend is publicly begging to get back together with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human," said Fox about Ye pining over his estranged wife. "I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."



Fox also said that she and Ye have had a lot of conversations regarding their future as a couple but for right now, they're just going day-by-day and enjoying time together. It was recently reported that the two are in an "open relationship" and with that in consideration, it makes sense that Fox is completely unbothered about Ye's posts about Kim.

On Wednesday morning (February 9), Ye posted his reaction to Kim's new magazine photo spread with their kids in Vogue, asking a higher power to help his family reunite. Julia Fox "liked" the post so it's clear that she is supportive of Ye's happiness, regardless of whether she's involved in his future.



