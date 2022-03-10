We have a hot take from Kim Kardashian that is causing an uproar. The billionaire businesswoman has been stealing headlines in connection with her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. She was recently declared legally single and is gearing up for even more reality TV drama thanks to her Hulu series. In an effort to promote The Kardashians show, Variety highlighted the famous family and it was there that Kim dropped off a bit of advice.

With several successful businesses under her belt, Kim had a few words for the ladies during Women's History Month to get them into gear.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim said. “Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

She also addressed naysayers who try to minimize her work efforts by dismissing her accomplishments. “Who gives a f*ck,” she added. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Kim found herself on the receiving end of harsh criticism as people accused her of being disconnected from the plights of people below her tax bracket. While some appreciated her word, many others, like Jameela Jamil, called her out, stating that no one needs advice about work ethic from a person who was born rich.

Check out a few reactions below.

[via]