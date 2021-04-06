Those of you that have been snickering about Kim Kardashian's pocketbooks after she filed for divorce from multi-billionaire Kanye West won't be happy to hear that the social media savvy businesswoman has officially reached the billion-dollar mark herself, according to the latest report by Forbes.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With the success of her KKW Beauty and SKIMS shapewear brands, Kim Kardashian has seen her net worth multiply in recent years. While her soon-to-be-ex-husband swooned over her finances last year, prematurely welcoming his wife to the billionaire's team, Forbes was quick to specify that the reality television star was not yet an official member of the club. Some months have gone by and the publication has re-evaluated her net worth, revealing that she has finally passed that point, becoming a billionaire at 40-years-old.

Forbes estimates that Kim is up from $780 million in October, with much of her new billionaire status owed to her KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands.

Back when she made the cover of Forbes in 2016, Kim said, "Not bad for a girl with no talent." She has been criticized for years because of a supposed lack of talent, but she's been able to prove all of her haters wrong by out-performing all of the expectations.

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian on becoming a billionaire!

