Have you been keeping up withKim Kardashian?

Kim’s underwear brand SKIMS is officially worth $3.2 billion dollars, doubling the value of the three-year-old brand after sales surged 90% in the past year to about $275 million. The SKIMS line consists of "constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future."

The brand is expected to reach $400 million by 2022, bringing the overall funding for Kim’s company to $402 million.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For someone who "got famous off a sex tape," Kim Kardashian's brand has been moving up quite fast in the fashion world. She previously has collaborated with brands like Fendi, which jumped sales to $1,000,000 just one minute after the collection was made available back in November 2021.

SKIMS is also continuing its collaboration with Team USA for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kardashian began her partnership with the Olympics team by creating a limited-edition collection of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear for the athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

This new drop includes designs that are better formulated for the colder, winter temperatures for both athletes and fans to be able to wear comfortably.

"I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape," explained Kim. "I'm thrilled that SKIMS and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games.”



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

[via]