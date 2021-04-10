It looks like Kim Kardashian’s pockets are actually much deeper than anyone expected, especially Forbes. It was widely understood until this week that Kylie Jenner was the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as the beauty mogul owns her own wildly successful Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics brands. However, according to Kim Kardashian, her shapewear line SKIMS has actually made her the richest, being valued at $1.6 billion.



Forbes recently estimated that SKIMS was worth a mere $500 million, which put Kim’s net worth as a whole at $1 billion. However, since she has confirmed that the number is more than triple what was originally thought, this changes the dynamic and makes her net worth much higher than previously thought. Kim credits the success of the company to a huge influx of $154 million in funding, which allowed her to expand the line and become even more successful.

Kylie, who was considered the richest in the family for a few years, is not even part of the $1 billion net worth club anymore. Forbes has now estimated that she has a net worth of roughly $700 million, which is less than half of older sister Kim. Kim told TMZ this week that she fully expects all of her siblings to reach billionaire status soon, though, and perhaps even some of their kids in the future.

