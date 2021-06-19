"I fully broke up with him in the worst way," billionaire Kim Kardashian admitted about her relationship with Kris Humphries Thursday night on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. According to TMZ, Kim was surrounded by her mom and sisters during the interview where she acknowledged that she owes ex-husband and former NBA player Humphries an apology for the way she handled their 2011 marriage. Kim cited nervousness and insistence from Keeping Up with the Kardashians execs as the reason she handled the situation in "totally the wrong way."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The couple's 72-day marriage was a focus in that season of KUWTK. Kim explained she pursued the rushed marriage because she felt "pressured" to keep the wedding on. However, as soon as their honeymoon started, Kim said she remembered feeling "claustrophobic" and immediately regretful of the commitment she made. It seems the only reason the couple made it to the two-month mark is that, as Kim stated, she "was so nervous to break up with someone."

Kim disclosed that she had tried to apologize numerous times to Kris for years after the marriage ended, though he remained angry and unresponsive to her. Kim and sister Khloe remembered a specific incident in 2015 where the ex-couple ran into each other at the Beverly Hills Hotel and Kris "literally looked at me and wouldn't speak to me." That incident was four years after the couple separated and Kim said it was only one of the numerous attempts at apologizing.

