For over a decade, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been a staple in reality TV, and was the very thing that turned the Kardashians from a family name you might have been vaguely familiar with due to the OJ Simpson trial, to the most followed, multimillion-dollar brand they are now. After 20 seasons and a few spin-off shows, the family recently decided that their newest season will be their final one, thus ending an era in American TV.

In a new teaser for the KUWTK episode airing Thursday night, the reality stars discuss if, and when, they’re going to allow their children to watch the show they were born into. And if they want to be there when they do watch it. This discussion begins when Scott Disick asks Kim if her oldest daughter, North, has seen the show.

"I don’t really want to explain who Kris Humphries is," is the main takeaway from the conversation.

Kim, who has four kids with Kanye West, including seven-year-old North, eventually answers by saying that North is aware of some of the memes created from the show due to TikTok, and will even tease her about it, but hasn’t actually seen the show. Scott, who has three children with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, responds to this by questioning when it would be an appropriate time for them to sit down with their kids and allow them to watch the show altogether, so they can be there to explain certain potentially-controversial moments from their past.

Rich Fury/Forum Photos/Getty Images

Kim mentions her ex-husband Kris Humphries and how she doesn’t want to explain to her kids who he is, most likely because their marriage only lasted 72-hours. Kim then mentions that she’s “hesitant” as she feels she’ll have to “explain a lot.” Meanwhile, Scott reassures her that the only one who “did bad sh*t on the show” was him, and that Kim has “nothing to worry about.”

The clip then ends with Scott and Kim joking that they should have named one of their kids “Truman” in reference to The Truman show.

Check out the short clip below.