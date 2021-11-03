From an outsider's perspective, it appears that celebrity women can't get enough of Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian has been the latest name attached to Davidson's dating life.

Tuesday night (Nov. 2), the alleged couple were spotted at Campania restaurant in the Staten Island borough of New York City, where Pete was raised. The two entered the restaurant through the back door after Kim was picked up from her hotel stay the Ritz-Carlton in Manhattan.

These developments first began when Kardashian was a guest on Saturday Night Live in early October. Davidson, being an SNL regular, shared the stage with Kim during the performance after spending the prior week together rehearsing for the show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A few weeks later, the duo were holding hands on a roller coaster at a California amusement park, igniting gossip about them potentially being a couple.

Throughout all of this, Kardashian has been dealing with the legal proceedings involved with finalizing a divorce with husband Kanye West. While fans thought they had potentially reunited after she appeared in one of West's album listening parties in August, the divorce continued to be ongoing.

Pete Davidson also had to shake off some marriage rumors himself earlier this year, as he was alleged to have tied the knot with an unknown childhood friend and business partner named Michelle. He and his legal team swiftly denied those claims, however.

Both Davidson and Kardashian established themselves as single before meeting up with each other, so coupling that with their latest rendezvous makes dating rumors seemingly plausible.

Do you think Pete and Kim are a couple?

