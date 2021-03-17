Celebrities regularly secretly tie the knot to keep their big days private, but when a press release was sent out stating that Pete Davidson had wed, the news was met with confusion. The Saturday Night Live star is no stranger to making headlines over his alleged romances and hook-ups, including his whirlwind relationship-turned-engagement to Ariana Grande. Since their split, Davidson has been tied to a string of women, so the news of his marriage took fans by surprise.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

According to TMZ, a company called Bodega Cats Presents made claims that Davidson and his childhood friend "Michelle" not only own the business but they walked down the aisle. "Pete and Michelle were childhood friends prior to starting Bodega Cats Presents and are married," reads the simple statement. It doesn't seem like much, but it's enough for Davidson's reps to get to work denying the allegations.

Who or what "Bodega Cats Presents" is remains a mystery, but TMZ further stated that the comedian's attorney is contemplating legal action in the future. "The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false,” the attorney said. "We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

Davidson's lawyer also said that the actor doesn't know of or own the company.

