It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian West. Last weekend, the mother of four caused dating rumours to run rampant when she was spotted holding hands with Pete Davidson at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. Days later, the reality star has flown across the country to New York, where she’s expected to be for the next few days.

According to Page Six, KKW’s main reason for a trip to the big apple was to attend WSJ Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards, which took place last night at the Museum of Modern Art. The SKIMS creator was honoured, alongside other VIPs like Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X, Lewis Hamilton, and Colson Whitehead.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Also on the list of honourees is Fendi’s creative director, Kim Jones, who Kardashian West recently collaborated with for a project of her own. During the event, the socialite nearly suffered a fashion faux pas when her dress came unzipped, but luckily, Jones had her back, saving her from her so-called “fashion emergency.”

Davidson may not have attended the Innovator Awards, but the article notes that he’s likely back in New York City by now as well. The comedian reportedly has weekly pitch meetings with other Saturday Night Live writers and stars in Lorne Michaels‘ office. It could be a total coincidence that the two stars are in the same city, or we could see more photos of them together before the week is up – only time will tell.

In the past, the King of Staten Island actor has been linked to plenty of high profile women including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor. When the rollercoaster photos when viral, sources told PEOPLE that the two were “just friends,” but that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating.

Do you think that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian will have another PDA moment this week? Let us know in the comments.

[Via] [Via]