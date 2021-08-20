It's only been a little over two weeks since Kanye claimed Kim still loved him during his second DONDA release party-- and while fans patiently wait for the release of the album, Kanye seems to have other things on his mind. The 44-year-old rapper seems to have made his way back to LA to meet with ex Kim Kardashian. The two seem to have remained friendly throughout their divorce-- Kim also attended the aforementioned DONDA event-- despite a tumultuous path to splitting up.

The former couple was now recently spotted in Malibu alongside their security at lunch. Their children, Saint, North and Chicago, were nowhere to be found, though the couple appeared very amicable as they enjoyed their meal. It's unclear what Kanye's relationship to his kids have been, especially considering his long stay at the Mercedes-Benz stadium for DONDA. Kim recently referred to her marriage with Kanye as a learning experience that allowed her to "be and live in the moment."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim filed for divorce for Kanye in February, and while many reported that Kim had been fed up with the rapper's behavior, a source close to the couple came out to clarify that the divorce was mutual: "Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out.

Are you happy to see the couple is on good terms, or do we not care altogether?

[via]