They may be going through a divorce but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to support one another. Kim filed for divorce back in February, ending the couple's seven-year marriage, however, during Kanye's recent Donda listening sessions, she was in the audience with their children. Unlike many other celebrity marriages that dissolve with a worldwide audience watching attentively, Kim and Kanye have refrained from speaking ill of one another. In fact, during a visit to the We Are Supported By... podcast, Kim credited her estranged husband with helping her to be "more confident" in herself.

"I got to a point—and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself—that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment," said Kim.



Lars Niki / Stringer / Getty Images

She admitted that she has spent most of her life as "a people pleaser" but has since learned the valuable lesson that "just being myself first" is what truly matters. The opinion of others, said the reality television mogul, comes secondary.

"You don't have to please everyone," she added. "As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

