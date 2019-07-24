Famed photographer Marcus Hyde has taken pictures of some of Hollywood's hottest stars. When Kim Kardashian West and her kin took a family vacation to Bali, he accompanied them and documented their every luxury-ridden move. He's photographed Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper, Jhené Aiko, and has repeatedly worked with Ariana Grande. When Hyde was involved in a serious car crash last October in the hills of Malibu, California, Kim asked her Twitter followers to pray for her friend. Kanye and Kim also reportedly donated $25K to Hyde while he was recovering from his injuries to help both him and his family.

Recently, Hyde's name has been back in the headlines, but not for his skills behind the lens or any update on his recovery since he was released from the hospital earlier this year. Instead, an Instagram page name Diet Prada share alleged screenshots between Hyde and model Sunnaya Nash. The photographer posed a question to the social media public asking if there were any models who wanted to shoot. Nash responded that she was interested, and that's where things went left.

In their DM exchange, Hyde tells Nash that he'll shoot her for free, but she has to send him nude photos first because he's "gotta see if your worth it." If she doesn't do it, the session will cost her $2,000. She tells him that she doesn't have nude photos but she can shoot in lingerie or with partial nudity, but he doesn't accept that. She buckles and said she'll do a nude photo shoot, but she doesn't feel comfortable sending him naked shots beforehand. He told her that's fine, but she has to pay.

She finally tells him that he's wack and he says he'll "keep shooting celebs," but when she shared the back-and-forth on her Instagram story, he told her to "suck a big fat d*ck."

Ariana Grande responded to the controversy by writing, "Dear models/artists in LA / anywhere, i have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. Please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there."

Kim Kardashian said she was "shocked" to hear the allegations against Hyde. "I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past," she wrote. "My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences.”

She added, “I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”