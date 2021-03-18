She's been hyping up her mysterious, forthcoming project, but fans weren't prepared to hear about a retirement. We just celebrated some of our favorite Keyshia Cole and Ashanti songs back in January when the ladies finally came together for a Verzuz after multiple delays, and fans were excited to revisit some of their hits. There was talk of new music from both ladies and soon, Ashanti dropped "2:35 (I Want You)" and Keyshia returned with a new banger, "I Don't Want to Be in Love." Things looked promising from both artists, but on Wednesday (March 17), Keyshia interrupted the St. Patrick's Day festivities to announce that she planned on hanging up her microphone.



Isaac Brekken / Stringer / Getty Images

Someone told the singer that she should be sitting on top of the world because her music is doing well, but Keyshia simply responded, "I'm retiring." when someone questioned if she was being serious, the singer returned to add, "I'm not lying." Fans swooped in to say that she must have been hacked, but Keyshia stood on her words. However, she did promise that a new album was on the way.

"I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG ,myself, or my fans," she said of not releasing a record. "But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one. #Album8." She said that her children are the reason she wants to take a step back and joked about leaving the music world behind.

"#StimnyHitsAccount RETIREMENT SOUNDS GOOD [crying laughing emoji] this is funny! Hella! Just thought I’d join in on the fun. I’m serious about retirement... [crossed fingers emoji] but this is funny [crying laughing emoji]." Check out her tweets below and let us know if you think Keyshia Cole should retire.