Ashanti Shares Sexy Single "235 (2:35 I Want You)" During "Verzuz"

Moments ago, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole's Verzuz came to a close, but social media is still buzzing about the event. Unfortunately, some portions of the celebration of R&B music was accelerated due to Keyshia being over an hour late, but in the end, it was still a match-up that fans were excited to witness. O.T. Genasis made an appearance during Cole's smash hit "Love," and the ladies praised one another's talents as they performed and grooved along to some of our favorite hits.

During the Verzuz, Ashanti previewed her track "235 (2:35 I Want You)" before releasing the single on streaming services. It's always good to hear new music from the award-winning artist and songwriter, and even Keyshia Cole said that she loved the slow jam after hearing it on Verzuz with the rest of the world. Stream Ashanti's "235 (2:35 I Want You)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna FaceTime anymore, I just want you at that door

And I swear Imma meet you there with nothing on

I don't know if I'm wrong for saying this, wait, wait a minute, let mÐµ think

Don't wanna make a move too soon, don't wanna ruin wherÐµ this could go