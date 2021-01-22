We're currently in the thick of Keyshia Cole and Ashanti's Verzuz and fans are excited about taking this trip down R&B memory lane. Things were off to a rocky start when Keyshia was over an hour late to the event, and once she arrived, she was eager to get things started. The pair of award-winning singers played some of their greatest hits and fan-favorite tracks as they shared bits of history around the development of their songs.

Keyshia shared a story of how she was almost signed to Death Row before performing "Playa Cardz Right" featuring Tupac Shakur, and Ashanti discussed filming the music video for "Rain On Me" after singing her hit. Over 1 million people have been tuned in from the start of this Verzuz, including Lil Jon, Slim Thug, Lil Mo, Eric Bellinger, Lala Anthony, Faith Evans, Stevie J, Karrueche Tran, Queen Naija, Tamar Braxton, Warren G, Papoose, Layton Greene, Kash Doll, Sevyn, and many more.

This Verzuz may not be over, but a highlight that fans can't stop talking about is the surprise guest that came out when Keyshia Cole performed "Love." None other an O.T. Genasis popped up by Keyshia's side to help sing the song that once caused division between the two artists. Genasis previously remixed the track for his "Never Knew" Crip-centered single, but Keyshia took issue with that because she hadn't been contacted about her song being sampled.

After weeks of beefing, Keyshia and O.T. reportedly made up but fans were happy to see that they were able to presently laugh about the experience. It's safe to say that the rapper thoroughly enjoyed his R&B moment. Check it out below.