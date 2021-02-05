Keyshia Cole Returns With Emotional Single "I Don't Wanna Be In Love"

Keyshia Cole is a legend when it comes to the R&B space and just about a week ago, she got to battle it out with Ashanti for a Verzuz battle that reignited a lot of people's nostalgia. Cole is one of those artists that longtime fans are always looking forward to new music from and on Friday, she ended up delivering with a beautifully emotional new track called "I Don't Wanna Be In Love."

Throughout the track, Cole can be heard singing about a current lover who she is conflicted about. It seems like they both have other people in their lives, and are worried about what they should do next. These lyrics are surrounded by a gorgeous instrumental that contains a string section and some heartstring-tugging horns.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

The bond that we got is special

We gotta be careful

And we don't wanna throw away something real for superficial

And we both understand each other

Don't wanna be smarter

We both have someone else we're in love with (But we know)