You would think racist white women would begin minding their business after the year they've had, being coined Karens after years of being Beckys and Susans. Not at all. Privileged white women are still at it even though they are aware they'll go viral and potentially lose their jobs, or worse receive an overwhelming amount of death threats, but alas racism never sleeps.

Now, I'm no advocate of physical violence but in these very delicate and very racist instances, tensions may arise, and for some odd (read: privileged) reason these women choose violence and continued to tempt black people. And in these cases, you might deserve to get your head rocked.

This time around, in a New York City hotel, a Karen accused seasoned jazz trumpeter, Keyon Harrold's 14-year-old son of stealing her iPhone. Luckily, Harrold was around to film the entire incident and share it on his social media platforms. Harrold clearly stated in his caption, "The lady in this video assaulted my 14-year-old son and me as we came down from our room in the Arlo Soho to get breakfast. This person quote on quote 'lost' her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which [is] merely ridiculous."

Unfortunately, incidents like this involving racist white women are not isolated but hopefully, for Harold's son's sake, this one will be dealt with justly.