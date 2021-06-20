Kevin Hart has taken some additional measures to prepare for his new movie role in the upcoming action-adventure film Borderlands. On Thursday, June 17th, the actor and comedian posted a shirtless photo of himself that revealed how hard he's been working out for the forthcoming movie. Hart's post accumulated over half a million likes.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"This movie is going to be super special & unexpected," Hart captioned the post. "Stepping into the world of real action has been everything that I thought it would be plus so much more." Hart gave credit to those who helped him on his fitness journey throughout filming Borderlands. "Major thank you to everyone that helped me prepare for this role....from my navy seal friends to my weapon training to the hand to hand combat. It was all worth it," he continued. "The world is in for a treat with “Borderlands” MARK MY WORDS!!!!!"

Hart tagged his trainer in the post, writing, "P.S shoutout to my trainer/brother @justtrain ....we did the damn thing man." His trainer, Ron Everline, replied in the comments, "We aren’t done yet and you weren’t suppose to post a picture a--hole."

The Night School actor is seeking to steadily expand outside of comedy with each role. He's branching out of the comedic realm with films like Netflix's drama Fatherhood, the upcoming biopic The One and Only Dick Gregory, and 2022 action-comedy The Man From Toronto.

Borderlands will also star Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, Cheyanne Jackson and Haley Bennett.