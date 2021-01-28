Kevin Hart has landed yet another movie role, expanding his already impressive catalog. Although details on the plot of the film are scarce, Borderlands is based on the 2009 role-playing shooter game. The game, which has produced highly successful sequels, takes place on the planet of Pandora. Creator of HBO miniseries Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, wrote the latest draft of the screenplay.

Hart's character in the Lionsgate film, Roland, is a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary. Eli Roth, the director of Death Wish and Knock Knock returns to the camera for this film.

Roth praised Hart when speaking about the movie, saying, "I'm thrilled to be working with Kevin. Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He's going to be an amazing Roland."

President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane also spoke highly of Hart adding, "Kevin has been behind some of the world’s biggest blockbusters, and our source material is inspired by one of the world’s best-selling video games. We love the way our filmmaking team has adapted this story and we couldn’t be in better creative hands.”

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Hart recently finished filming Sony’s action-comedy The Man From Toronto, which also stars Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. The A-list comedian looks to continue his domination of the box office after films, Fatherhood, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Upside, and Night School. Including Ride Along and Central Intelligence, Hart has made over $4 billion worldwide in ticket sales.

