It's about time that these two get together on the big screen.

For years, people have been asking Will Smith and Kevin Hart when they would be starring in a new movie together and it looks like we've finally got our answer.

This week, it was announced that they would both be starring in the upcoming remake of the 1987 classic comedy Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.



The original film was directed by John Hughes. This remake will be a modern take of the classic, featuring Smith and Hart teaming up and facing all sorts of obstacles as they travel home to get to their loved ones.

Kevin Hart announced the news on Instagram.

"I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with. We found it and are developing it together with our teams," wrote the comedian. "This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let’s goooooo @willsmith."

People are really excited about this one with the news trending overnight as reactions continue to pour in.

There is not yet a release date for the remake of Planes, Trains, & Automobiles but as more information comes out about the film, we will keep you updated.

