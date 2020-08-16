movie set
- MoviesWill Smith Smiles On First Post-Slap SetWill Smith is reportedly filming his next movie in Atlanta.By Ben Mock
- ViralMargot Robbie Was "Humiliated" Over Viral "Barbie" Set Pics With Ryan GoslingThe 32-year-old actress sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss a number of upcoming projects.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuavo Posts Up With John Travolta On The Set Of His New MovieQuavo may not be working with Jack Harlow on "White Men Can't Jump," but he is working with the "Grease" star on a new project.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesKevin Hart Is In Peak Physical Shape For “Borderlands”Kevin Hart serves body ahead of his starring role with Cate Blanchett in "Borderlands"By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureShia LaBeouf Was Fired From Movie Set For "Poor Behavior": ReportComing after a long list of allegations aimed Shia LaBeouf, there is news that Olivia Wilde fired the star from her upcoming movie due to "poor behavior".By Bhaven Moorthy
- MoviesMichael Jackson Would Visit "Home Alone 2" Set To Hang With Macaulay CulkinJackson loved the set. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLeBron James Gives Moving Speech To "Space Jam 2" CrewLeBron James lived out a childhood dream while filming "Space Jam 2."By Alexander Cole