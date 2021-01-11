Kevin Hart remains one of the biggest comedic stars of this decade. He's taken his talents from the stand-up stage to Hollywood which not many comedians have been able to do. And while he's continued to dominate the world throughout the pandemic, it looks like he's readying a new chapter in his career. Per Deadline, the comedian and his HartBeat Production company signed a deal with Netflix where Hart will be starring in four films he produces, along with a first-look producing deal.

"Excited about this new chapter for myself & my company. I am beyond blessed and thankful for my team at HartBeat Productions....I truly believe in our ability to make global films that will make a lasting impact in cinema history for years to come. We are just getting started people #HartBeatProductions .....It’s all about the “We” not the “Me”," Kevin Hart said after the news went public.

Kevin Hart's new deal with Netflix is said to be the biggest since Adam Sandler's renewal. "This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives," he added in a press release.

Kevin Hart's No Fucks Given was listed as Netflix's #1 comedy special of 2020.

